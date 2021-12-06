Rolf A. Classon Buys 2,800 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE PRGO opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 88.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 97.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 222,553 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5,033.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

