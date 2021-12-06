First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.87 Million

Brokerages expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post sales of $28.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $29.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $29.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $113.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $113.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $116.10 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $117.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $29.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.94. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

