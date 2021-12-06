Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Sells $105,680.00 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CSV opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.18. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $55.02.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

