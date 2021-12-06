Preto Joseph Del Sells 1,315 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $131,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $344,820.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.26 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.24.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

