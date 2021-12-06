Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 296 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $110.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

