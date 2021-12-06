Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $349.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.35. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.