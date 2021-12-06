774 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

