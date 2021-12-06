Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $156.09 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.70 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.90 and a 200 day moving average of $159.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

