Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 31.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $3,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.