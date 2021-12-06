Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $37,000 in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeiGene by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BeiGene by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeiGene by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 232,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $314.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.20 and a twelve month high of $426.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.46.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.44.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total value of $377,493.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, with a total value of $49,999,689.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

