IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Richard Petti Purchases 7,558 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Richard Petti bought 7,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £9,976.56 ($13,034.44).

IQG stock opened at GBX 132.19 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.75. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

Get IQGeo Group alerts:

IQGeo Group Company Profile

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.