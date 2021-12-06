IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Richard Petti Purchases 7,558 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Richard Petti bought 7,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £9,976.56 ($13,034.44).
IQG stock opened at GBX 132.19 ($1.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.75. IQGeo Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.80).
IQGeo Group Company Profile
