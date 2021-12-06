Financial Survey: Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kinross Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Franco-Nevada pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinross Gold pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Kinross Gold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kinross Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

68.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.00% 11.86% 11.55% Kinross Gold 24.90% 11.44% 7.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 24.88 $326.20 million $3.61 36.78 Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.74 $1.34 billion $0.79 7.39

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Franco-Nevada and Kinross Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 2 3 7 0 2.42 Kinross Gold 0 1 9 1 3.00

Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus target price of $179.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $10.16, suggesting a potential upside of 73.96%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Risk and Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Franco-Nevada on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

