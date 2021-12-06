Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Exterran were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exterran by 1,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Exterran Co. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

