Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.48). Atara Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

ATRA opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock worth $925,349 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

