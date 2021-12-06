Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $9.53 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 306.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

Shares of SM stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 5.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

