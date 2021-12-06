Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 402,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,477 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vale were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,635 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 111.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,929,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. UBS Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Shares of VALE opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

