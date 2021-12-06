Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

