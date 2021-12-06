Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of Essent Group worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 696.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after buying an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Essent Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 980,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after buying an additional 132,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.56 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.