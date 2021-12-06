Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

