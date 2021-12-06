Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 88 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $171,688,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after buying an additional 284,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $240.45 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $273.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.73 and its 200 day moving average is $232.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.