Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $207.43 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.40.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

