Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $42,000 in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.61.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.10 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

