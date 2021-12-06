Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $41,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in InterDigital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

