Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CBNK opened at $26.96 on Monday. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $28.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $373.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $116,654.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,008 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.