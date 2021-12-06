Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 792,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 in the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $15,221,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 194,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 178.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,702,000 after buying an additional 178,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CWST opened at $84.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.57. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

