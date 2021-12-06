Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $269,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.13%.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

