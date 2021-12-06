Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,433.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 56.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $330.07 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.56 and a 200 day moving average of $334.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

