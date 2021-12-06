Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) by 491.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,384 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Urban One were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Urban One by 68.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban One stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Urban One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

