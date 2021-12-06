Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 197.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IMAX were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $228,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $16.70 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $986.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.