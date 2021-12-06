Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 4,188 Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after buying an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 99.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 278,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 158,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 102,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

