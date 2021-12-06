Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25,585 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Griffon worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Griffon by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Griffon by 104,741.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE GFF opened at $26.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.