Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after purchasing an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vector Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vector Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vector Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

VGR stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.17. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

VGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

