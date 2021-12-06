Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 922,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE EPRT opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

