Comerica Bank Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Conn’s worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 486.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 211,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 158,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $643.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

