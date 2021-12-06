Comerica Bank Invests $321,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $107.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

