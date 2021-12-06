Comerica Bank Sells 594 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 55.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,952 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 39.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 12.5% in the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,943,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 70.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,313,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,293,000 after purchasing an additional 958,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Change Healthcare news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

