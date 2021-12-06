Comerica Bank Sells 1,874 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,498,000 after acquiring an additional 156,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,417,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 593,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,255 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 23.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 648,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 124,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

