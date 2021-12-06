Contrasting Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Amplitude alerts:

This table compares Amplitude and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude N/A N/A N/A NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08%

32.3% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 63.4% of Amplitude shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amplitude and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 3 3 0 2.50 NetEase 0 1 7 0 2.88

Amplitude presently has a consensus target price of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.93%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Amplitude.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplitude and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $11.29 billion 5.94 $1.97 billion $2.67 37.47

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Amplitude.

Summary

NetEase beats Amplitude on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc. is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.