Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.59%.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

