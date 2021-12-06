Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 13,439 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Envestnet worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Envestnet by 32.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV opened at $77.14 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENV. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.