Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 15,918 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $980,507.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,194 shares of company stock worth $1,612,971. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

