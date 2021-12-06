Critical Analysis: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 7.87 -$11.35 million N/A N/A International Money Express $357.21 million 1.66 $33.78 million $1.11 13.86

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified N/A N/A N/A International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Riskified and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 2 7 0 2.78 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $28.88, suggesting a potential upside of 240.51%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Riskified’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than International Money Express.

Summary

International Money Express beats Riskified on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

