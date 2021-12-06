Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alan H. Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00.

Shares of NSC opened at $281.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.