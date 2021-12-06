Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 36,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $221,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $116,959.40.

LABP opened at $6.17 on Monday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.93.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

LABP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABP. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 88.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 43,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

