Rebecca Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.56. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AAON by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AAON by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in AAON by 18.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AAON by 12.5% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

