Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 1,606 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $266.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.20, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.51. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Workday by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 51.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.