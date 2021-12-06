Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Position Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 66,120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $18.82 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -156.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

