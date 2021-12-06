Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $67,000 Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 49,770.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Berry were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Berry by 24.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Berry Co. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $626.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp raised their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

