Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $61,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.39 on Monday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

