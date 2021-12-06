Millennium Management LLC Sells 686,175 Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,175 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKIU. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 359,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

